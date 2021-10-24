Qcash Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.72 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.72 million and approximately $221.44 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

