QuantumScape (QS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect QuantumScape to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QS opened at $23.10 on Friday. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $3,722,412.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $443,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,507 shares of company stock worth $36,254,532 over the last three months.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

