Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $371,000 Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $795.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

GOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis boosted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

