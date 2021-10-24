Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.85.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

