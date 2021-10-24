Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 57,172 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 57,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 100,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.