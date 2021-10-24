Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,790. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIVN opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

