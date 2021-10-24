Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 3,591 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIACA stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.46.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

