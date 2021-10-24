Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 792 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

STOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $454,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $892.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

