Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bally’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Bally’s stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.46.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

