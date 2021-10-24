Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

