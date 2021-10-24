Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

QRHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 million, a PE ratio of 77.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.61 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 10.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

