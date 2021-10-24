QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Hits $399.56 on Exchanges

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $399.56 or 0.00663264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $130.70 million and $23.52 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00069801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00103980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,218.13 or 0.99960594 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.66 or 0.06627710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021576 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

