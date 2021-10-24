Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,459,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

