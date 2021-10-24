Rai Reflex Index (RAI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.59 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $78.66 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00005076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00069198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00071184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00102429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,232.66 or 0.99700624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.69 or 0.06597343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021314 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,648,351 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

