Raymond James Comments on Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.46. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.27 and a 52-week high of C$7.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$912.99 million and a PE ratio of 18.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

