RedFOX Labs Hits One Day Volume of $1.07 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 48.6% against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $82.28 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00292633 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00112263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00150164 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002599 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

