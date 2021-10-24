Refereum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.05 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $89.68 million and $7.05 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00048554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00200876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00101367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Refereum is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

