Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 68197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

