Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (LON:REL) received a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REL. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

Get Relx alerts:

REL opened at GBX 2,246 ($29.34) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,176.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,022.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £43.45 billion and a PE ratio of 32.46. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,274 ($29.71).

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.