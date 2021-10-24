Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 766,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Builders FirstSource at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24.
In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.