Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 766,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Builders FirstSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

