Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,431 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,265,000 after acquiring an additional 841,224 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,680 shares of company stock worth $6,652,724. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $208.51 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.11 and its 200 day moving average is $189.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

