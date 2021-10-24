Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,286,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $33,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 54,867 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,072,000 after buying an additional 35,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 672.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 245,755 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC opened at $26.65 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.76 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.