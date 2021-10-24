Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $29.08 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FOX worth $29,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FOX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

FOXA opened at $42.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

