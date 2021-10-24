Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,536 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $30,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,133.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 178.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 323.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 134,038 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $337,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SQM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

