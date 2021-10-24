Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 444,801 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $29,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after purchasing an additional 134,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.