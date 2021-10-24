Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $31,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,062,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.49 million, a P/E ratio of -46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANIK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.