RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by BlueMar Capital Management LLC

BlueMar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,740 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe makes up about 5.0% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of RenaissanceRe worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

