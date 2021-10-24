Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $27.40

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.40, but opened at $25.90. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $902.15 million, a PE ratio of -156.13 and a beta of -0.33.
About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
