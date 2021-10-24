Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $27.40

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.40, but opened at $25.90. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $902.15 million, a PE ratio of -156.13 and a beta of -0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

