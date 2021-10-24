ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) Insider Buys £49,450 in Stock

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) insider Barbara Staehelin acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,450 ($64,606.74).

ReNeuron Group stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12. ReNeuron Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.78 ($2.01). The company has a market cap of £64.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.15.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

