Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Republic Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.39. 10,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

