Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan expects that the construction company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WGO. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

WGO stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.