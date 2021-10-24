Reviewing Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) & Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and Model N’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Model N $161.06 million 7.37 -$13.66 million ($0.18) -184.22

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Model N.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Model N 0 1 5 0 2.83

Model N has a consensus target price of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 51.39%. Given Model N’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Model N is more favorable than Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A Model N -14.90% -7.20% -2.63%

Summary

Model N beats Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management. The Revenue Management Intelligence suite provides analytical insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. The company was founded by Yarden Malka, Zack Rinat and Ali Tore on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

