RioDeFi Market Capitalization Reaches $15.98 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $15.98 million and $5.85 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00049448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00203760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00101654 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

