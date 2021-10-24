Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.29.

Robert Half International stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $113.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

