Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

