Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 106.66% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 393,375 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 355,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

