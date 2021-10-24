Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 320 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

