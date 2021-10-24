Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Roku were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Park Capital LP lifted its stake in Roku by 226.7% during the second quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $5,258,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $186,304,681 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Roku stock opened at $321.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.52 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

