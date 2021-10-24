Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 836,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,512. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

