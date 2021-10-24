Roth Capital Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $53.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $21,344,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.