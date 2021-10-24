Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

RTOXF stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Rotork has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

