Royal Bank of Canada Increases PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $55.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

