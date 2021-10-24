Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “SEK 236” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a SEK 175 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volvo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 234.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.