Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Issue $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th.
Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$133.23 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$134.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$125.20. The stock has a market cap of C$189.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.
RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.56.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total value of C$708,900.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,294.76. Insiders sold a total of 17,591 shares of company stock worth $2,294,844 in the last three months.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
