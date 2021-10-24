Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Issue $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$133.23 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$134.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$125.20. The stock has a market cap of C$189.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2100002 earnings per share for the current year.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.56.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total value of C$708,900.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,294.76. Insiders sold a total of 17,591 shares of company stock worth $2,294,844 in the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.