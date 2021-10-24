Royale Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,277.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $91,277.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00069406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00070978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,027.79 or 1.00273929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.33 or 0.06638287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021645 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,684,734 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

