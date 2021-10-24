S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Nuance Communications makes up about 2.0% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 917.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

