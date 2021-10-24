S. Muoio & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the first quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth $209,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:FOE opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

