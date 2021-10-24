S. Muoio & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 43,000 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Nuance Communications accounts for approximately 2.0% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 917.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NUAN stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.