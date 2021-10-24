S. Muoio & CO. LLC Takes $451,000 Position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned about 0.18% of Bank of Commerce as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 14.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 583,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $52,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $254.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.89.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

