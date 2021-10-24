Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.47.

SAGE stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

